Cooch Behar Medical College bars two doctors over threat culture concerns

Cooch Behar: Block Medical Officer of Health (BMOH) of Cooch Behar Block-1 Dr. Dipayan Bose and Dr. Sangved Bhowmik have been banned from entering Cooch Behar Medical College due to allegations of promoting a culture of threats within the institution. This decision was taken at an extended committee meeting of the Cooch Behar Medical College Council on Wednesday.



The meeting, attended by Principal Dr. Nirmal Mandal, MSVP Dr. Souradip Roy, and department heads, focused on addressing the threat culture and improving security arrangements at the college. Following the meeting, Principal Dr. Mandal stated, “Two Doctors have been identified as encouraging a student group on threat culture which is unacceptable. Consequently, both doctors are prohibited from entering the premises.”

Dr. Mandal emphasised that only students who achieve good marks in examinations will be selected as Class Representatives (CRs), and the previous committee responsible for these selections has been dissolved. He added that students associated with the threat culture have issued various threats to their peers, urging all students to report any such incidents directly to the administration.

Regarding security improvements, Dr. Mandal noted that significant progress has been made in the installation of CCTV cameras, which will be operational soon. “Our aim is to ensure the college operates in a completely peaceful manner,” he stated.