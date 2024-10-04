Cooch Behar Khagrabari truck terminus renovated with Rs. 19 cr investment

Cooch Behar: The North Bengal Development Department has invested approximately Rs. 19 crore in the renovation of the Cooch Behar Khagrabari Truck Terminus, which was inaugurated on Thursday by Minister Udayan Guha.



The event was attended by Cooch Behar District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Meena and other officials.

The newly renovated truck terminus has been designed to accommodate all essential services for truck drivers, including vehicle parking, accommodations, and drinking water facilities. Minister Udayan Guha emphasised that the terminus has been handed over to the district administration, which will manage its operations moving forward. He stated, “This truck terminus fulfils a long-standing demand of truck drivers. It is equipped with a solar panel to ensure uninterrupted power supply, even during outages.”

The renovation project, costing Rs. 19,08,89,000, has provided parking space for up to 300 trucks and includes the construction of a two-storey building for truck drivers’ accommodations. Additional facilities such as a 72,000-liter drinking water tank, toilets, and drainage systems have also been established.

Minister Guha further highlighted the development efforts of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, asserting, “Some individuals are attempting to undermine the Chief Minister’s work. If she becomes weak, it will negatively impact future generations.”

Mamata Banerjee has spearheaded numerous development initiatives in North Bengal, including Cooch Behar district, with more to come. This renovated truck terminus will alleviate the parking issues faced by drivers, especially during rainy weather.”

