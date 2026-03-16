Cooch Behar: Forensic team probes nurse’s death

Cooch Behar: A forensic team visited the Bakshi Bari area of Ward No. 14 in Cooch Behar town on Sunday to collect samples in connection with the death of a nurse who was allegedly burnt alive. Police have already initiated an investigation into the incident, while the victim’s family has demanded a thorough and impartial probe.



According to reports, the incident took place last Wednesday when Sandhya Roy, a nurse at Cooch Behar MJN Medical College and Hospital, died on the spot after allegedly being set on fire by her husband inside their home. The accused, identified as Ranjit Roy, also sustained burn injuries during the incident and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

After receiving information, police from Cooch Behar Kotwali Police Station rushed to the spot that night. The body was recovered and sent for post-mortem examination.

Locals alleged that after pouring petrol on his wife and setting her ablaze, the husband attempted to flee. However, locals managed to catch him and later sent him to the hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, the victim’s family lodged a formal complaint against the husband at the Kotwali Police Station.

On Sunday, the forensic team reached the scene to collect evidence as part of the ongoing investigation.

Mithun Roy, the brother of the deceased, said: “We want a proper investigation into this incident. We have full faith in the police administration. The accused must not be allowed to evade justice in any way.”