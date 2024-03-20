Cooch Behar: BJP and TMC lock horns in Dinhata

Cooch Behar: In the first ever incident in the state since elections were declared, BJP supporters led by Union minister Nisith Pramanik and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters led by North Bengal Development minister Udayan Guha locked horns in Dinhata on Tuesday night, resulting in injuries to supporters on both the sides.



Dhiman Mitra, Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Dinhata, also sustained head injuries. TMC has called for a 24-hour bandh in Dinhata Sub-Division.

The incident occurred at around 9.15 pm on Tuesday when Nisith Pramanik’s convoy was passing through the Choupatty area after an election campaign. Pramanik was heading home to Bhetaguri. TMC supporters had gathered in the area to celebrate Udayan Guha’s birthday.

Udayan Guha claimed that suddenly the convoy stopped, Nisith Pramanik got down and charged at the TMC supporters with Pramanik’s security, the Central Forces, attacking the TMC supporters. Meanwhile, Pramanik claimed that stones were pelted and bombs were hurled at his convoy.

There was a standoff between Pramanik and Guha with the police and Central Force having a tough time controlling both the ministers. Supporters of both sides also clashed. Around four persons have been hospitalised.

Later, Udayan Guha and other TMC officers staged a protest in front of the police station demanding immediate arrest of the attackers.

“It was a planned attack. They, along with Central Forces, got down from the convoy and started attacking the TMC workers and police with bows and arrows, bamboo poles and stones. How can he go around with a cavalcade of so many vehicles, with beacons and hooters when the MCC is in place or is the MCC only for the TMC. They are unleashing terror. We will write to the election Commission.”

Shops pulled down their shutters and the area wore a deserted look after the clashes. A large police contingent along with Central Forces patrolled the area to prevent further disturbances.

“They hurled bombs and fired at the last vehicle of my convoy. When I got out of the vehicle to see what was happening, they attacked us. Udayan Guha is doing all this as he knows that his party will lose,” alleged Pramanik.

The Election Commission called up the District Magistrate, Cooch Behar to take stock of the situation. Police officials claimed that the situation is now under control.

Meanwhile, Governor C V Ananda Bose has sought a report from the state police chief on the veracity of the report on the altercation and confrontation between Union minister Nisith Pramanik and state minister Udayan Guha.

The Governor has also sent a list of habitual offenders received through the ‘Log Sabha’ portal for appropriate preventive action to restrain them from blocking free and fair elections.