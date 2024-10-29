Cooch Behar: 4 held for illegal brokerage

Cooch Behar: In a targeted operation against brokers on hospital premises, the Cooch Behar Kotwali police arrested four individuals accused of luring patients away from the MJN Medical College Hospital to private facilities. The campaign was led by Tapan Paul, officer-in-charge of the Kotwali Police Station, who conducted the operation in the hospital’s outpatient department on Monday.

According to police sources, these brokers have been active around the MJN Medical College Hospital’s outdoor ward for an extended period. Allegedly, they not only solicited patients for private consultations but also engaged in profiteering through illegal blood brokerage.

Acting on reports of these activities, the police apprehended the four brokers who were reportedly in the process of diverting patients to private clinics at the time of

their arrest.

Dr Souradeep Roy, MSVP of the MJN Medical College Hospital, said: “These brokers work to redirect patients to other facilities. The Kotwali Police conducted a successful operation, resulting in apprehending of four individuals involved in the illegal activity.”