Cooch Behar: 1 dead, another injured in bison attack

Cooch Behar: Bison (Indian Guar) attack in the Premerdanga area of Mathabhanga-2 block, Cooch Behar district, resulted in one death and another person critically injured.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning, causing widespread shock in the local community.

The deceased has been identified as Nripen Barman (60), while the injured person, Shankar Barman (48), is undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

According to reports from local sources and the Cooch Behar Forest Department, two bison entered the village from the nearby forest.

Nripen Barman was attacked from behind by one of the bison, followed by an attack on Shankar Barman in Sheeldanga.

The victims were initially brought to Nishiganj Primary Health Center. Nripen Barman was later transferred to Cooch Behar MJN Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Forest department personnel from the Mathabhanga Range responded promptly, tranquilising both bison.

The animals were safely relocated to the Chilapata Jungle after a two-hour operation.

Bijan Kumar Nath, Assistant Divisional Forest Officer of Cooch Behar Forest Division, confirmed the incident, stating, “The bison entered the village unexpectedly. After tranquilising the animals, they were released back into the forest. The family of the deceased will receive a financial aid of Rs 5 lakh.”