‘Conviction rate not reflection of courts’ performance’

New Delhi: Conviction rates are not necessarily reflective of courts’ performance and must be considered holistically taking into consideration all the verticals across the criminal justice system, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said factors such as police, forensic labs and lawyers also play a role in conviction rate.

Responding to a question on “declining” conviction rates in fast track courts (FTCs), he said courts are mandated to deliver justice in accordance with law, which may include acquittal of the accused.

Referring to the recruitment of judges and prosecutors and staff in courts, he said filling up of vacant positions of the judicial officers in district and subordinate courts, including FTCs, is the responsibility of the state or UT governments and the concerned high courts.

As per the constitutional framework, in exercise of powers conferred under proviso to Article 309 read with Articles 233 and 234 of the Constitution, the state or UT government in consultation with the respective high court frames the rules regarding the recruitment and appointment of judicial officers. Agencies