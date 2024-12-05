Controversy erupts as May Day absaent in Calcutta HC 2025 holiday list

Kolkata: Controversy apparently broke on Wednesday with Ram Navami featuring in the official 2025 holiday list of Calcutta High Court but May Day reportedly not finding a place.

The holiday roster for 2025 read: “Public Holidays on account of Republic Day (January 26) and Ram Navami (April 6) fall on Sunday.”

Sources said that even though Ram Navami was observed as a holiday this year it did not officially feature in the official list.

It was learnt that the Bar Association had proposed that Ram Navami (April 7, 2025) and May Day (May 1, 2025) be added to the HC holiday calendar. However, the court apparently accepted Ram Navami but rejected the May Day proposal.

Even as several lawyers supported the move, a section of them have raised questions about the rejection of May Day.

According to the holiday list published by the Calcutta High Court, May Day was part of the official list till 2017.

A committee of HC judges had proposed cutting down seven days from its 2025 holiday calendar to reduce the increasing case pendency.