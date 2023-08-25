Controversy erupts as Bills to replace criminal laws undergo scrutiny

New Delhi: A storm of concerns has enveloped the corridors of India’s legislative arena as three pivotal Bills aimed at replacing British-era criminal laws face intense scrutiny.



These Bills have been referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs. The chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankar, facilitated this referral, marking a significant step in the legislative process. However, the two-day meeting slated for September 11 and 12, dedicated to shaping recommendations for these Bills, has drawn widespread attention due to growing concerns and disagreements.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarika Suraksha Sanhita Bill 2023, and the Bharatiya Sakshaya Bill 2023, which collectively seek to revamp the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act, have sparked debates over their content, transparency, and potential implications. In the preliminary discussions held on Thursday during the Standing Committee’s meeting, it became apparent that divergent views are emerging from opposition members. These disagreements have prompted the need for further deliberations.

Critics assert that the Bills, which promise substantial alterations to India’s criminal justice and delivery system, deserve meticulous inspection. Opposition members asserted that the incumbent government appears to be pushing these Bills without adequate consultation and transparency. Furthermore, the looming formation of a new Standing Committee on Home Affairs on September 13 adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing discourse. Amidst this contentious atmosphere, sources said that members of the committee, including some incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) representatives, are advocating for a comprehensive study involving critical stakeholders.

They emphasise the necessity of engaging state governments, judges, and police authorities, legal bodies, bar associations, senior advocates, eminent jurists, and academics in thorough discussions. A three-page letter from Dayanidhi Maran, a Lok Sabha member from the DMK party, addressed to the Rajya Sabha chairman, echoes these sentiments.

Maran contends that such inclusive dialogue will facilitate a subtle understanding of the Bills’ ramifications and enhance the quality of recommendations presented by the Committee.

On the agenda for Friday are deliberations by 6 to 7 members of the committee who are expected to share their viewpoints on the contentious Bills. Numerous clauses within the Bills have sparked controversy.