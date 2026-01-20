Controversial video of senior K’taka police officer goes viral

Bengaluru: A video purportedly showing Karnataka DGP (Civil Rights Enforcement) K Ramachandra Rao in an alleged compromising position with women went viral in the social media on Monday.

Rao sought to reject the videos outright terming them “fabricated and false.”

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah warned of action if the official was found guilty. The DGP’s attempt to clarify his position with Home Minister G Parameshwara did not fructify.

The top police officer is the stepfather of Harshavardhini Ranya alias Ranya Rao, arrested in a sensational gold smuggling case and currently lodged in the Bengaluru Central Jail.

Kannada TV news channels too aired the blurred images of women in the video.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “We will get it investigated.”

“I got to know about it in the morning. We will initiate disciplinary action against him. No one is above law, notwithstanding how senior the police officer is,” he said responding the controversy surrounding the Director General of Police.

As the videos went viral, Rao rushed to meet Parameshwara but the meeting did not take place. Speaking to reporters outside the minister’s house, he said, “I am also thinking how and when it happened and who has done it. In this era anything can happen. I have no idea about it.”

When reporters said that this is an old video, he said, “Old means, eight years ago when I was in Belagavi.”

Asked about his next course of action, he said he would discuss with his advocate about it.

“I am shocked. It is all fabricated, lie. The video is all false. I have no idea about it,” Rao said.