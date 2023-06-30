Controversial post raises concerns over attack on Chandrashekhar

Lucknow: Amid the aftermath of the attack on Chandrashekhar Ravan, president of Azad Samaj Party and chief of Bhim Army, a social media post has emerged, pointing fingers at the Thakurs of Amethi as the alleged perpetrators of this brutal assault.



The post, which went viral on Facebook five days prior to the attack, read: “Chandrashekhar Ravan ko jis din bhi maarenge, Amethi ke Thakur hi maarenge. Wo bhi bheech churahe par” which translates to “Thakurs of Amethi will kill Chandrashekhar Ravan, that too in the middle of the road.”

The controversial post originated from a Facebook account under the name “Kshatriya of Amethi,” raising questions about why the police did not take note of this viral social media content and apprehend the individuals responsible for the post. The disturbing statements in the post have understandably raised concerns about Chandrashekhar’s safety and the potential for future threats.

In a disturbing turn of events, another post was published from the same Facebook account later in the evening following the attack on Chandrashekhar. The post ominously stated: “Saala bach gaya, agli baar nahi bachega” which translates to “He escaped this time, but won’t survive the next.” Recognising the gravity of the situation, the local police have registered a case against an unidentified individual at the Gauriganj police station in Amethi. Additionally, a youth has been taken into custody for issuing threats and using indecent language.

However, at this stage, there is no evidence linking the detained youth to the attack on Chandrashekhar, according to a police official. The assault on Chandrashekhar occurred in the Deoband area of Saharanpur while he was traveling from Delhi to his hometown in Chutmalpur, Saharanpur. Assailants in a car bearing Haryana registration plates fired four shots at him, with one bullet grazing his abdomen and causing a severe injury. The gunfire also shattered the windows of Chandrashekhar’s vehicle, as captured in CCTV footage.