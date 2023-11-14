Controversial Diwali remarks spark outrage: Samajwadi Party leader faces backlash

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya has once again ignited controversy, this time on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.



Known for his provocative statements on the Hindu religion in the past, Maurya questioned the depiction of Goddess Lakshmi with four hands, asserting that humans have never been born with more than two hands.

The remarks have triggered widespread condemnation, with numerous leaders calling for stringent action against Maurya. The leader of the INDIA bloc heightened the controversy by posting pictures on X (formerly Twitter) of his Diwali celebrations, worshipping his wife.

In the post, he proclaimed wives as the "real Lakshmi" of households, emphasising their roles in nurturing, bringing happiness, and caring for their families. Maurya defended his statement, arguing, 'If a child with four hands, eight hands, ten hands, twenty hands, and a thousand hands has not been born till date, then how can Lakshmi be born with four hands? If you want to worship Goddess Lakshmi, then worship and respect your wife.'

Political leaders swiftly criticised Maurya's remarks. Congress leader Acharya Pramod went so far as to suggest that Maurya is suffering from "oral piles" and urgently needs treatment. 'I would urge Yogi Adityanath to put a ban on him speaking,' Pramod stated.

The Samajwadi Party distanced itself from Maurya's latest comments. Party spokesperson IP Singh clarified that the party has no affiliation with Maurya's views, emphasising the party's respect for all religions.

This is not the first time Maurya has found himself embroiled in controversy. Earlier this year, he faced backlash for claiming that millions of people either have not or do not read the Ramcharitmana. Additionally, he asserted that the British granted Dalits the right to read and write, as well as liberated women in India during their rule. An FIR was filed against Maurya in Lucknow, and a chargesheet has been submitted to the court in connection with these remarks.