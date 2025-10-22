Contractual workers in Bihar govt to be made permanent if INDIA bloc comes to power: Tejashwi

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday announced that all contractual workers engaged in various Bihar government departments and around 2 lakh ‘community mobilisers’ among 'Jeevika Didis' will be made permanent if the INDIA bloc comes to power in the state. Yadav also promised that these ‘community mobilisers’ will also be given a monthly salary of Rs 30,000 per month if the opposition alliance forms a government in the state after the ensuing assembly polls. Talking to reporters here, Yadav said that interests on loans which 'Jeevika Didis' have taken will be waived if the INDIA bloc comes to power in the state. The state government is spearheading the World Bank-aided Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project (BRLP), locally known as 'Jeevika', with the objective of social and economic empowerment of the rural poor. Women associated with the project are called 'Jeevika Didis'. The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls on November 6 and 11, and counting of votes will take place on November 14.