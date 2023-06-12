Continuous efforts being made for comprehensive devpt of poor: Kaur

Chandigarh: The government of Punjab is making continuous efforts for the comprehensive development of the Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes who are economically disadvantaged. Baljit Kaur, the Minister of Social Justice and Minorities in Punjab, met with A Narayana Swamy, the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment of the Government of India, to discuss the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes in the state.

During the meeting, Kaur raised the issue of the non-release of Rs 360 crore by the Government of India for the years 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 under the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana in Punjab. She appealed to the Union Minister for the immediate release of this amount. Additionally, Kaur informed the Union Minister that the state has demanded Rs 260 crore for the financial year 2022-23. mpost

Cabinet Minister Dr. Baljit Kaur also emphasized the need for increased funding for the successful implementation of the Prevention of Atrocities Act. She proposed an increase in the amount from Rs. 50 thousand to Rs. 2.50 lakh per beneficiary for the promotion of the inter-caste marriage scheme.

Furthermore, Dr. Baljit Kaur highlighted the issue that many schemes run by the Government of India directly benefit applicants who apply through the portal, without the state government having access to the information about the beneficiaries. Therefore, a proposal was put forward to route these schemes through the state government instead of directly through the applicants.

During the meeting, G. Ramesh Kumar, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Social Justice and Minorities Department, assured that the National Helpline No. 1989 would be made available to the general public soon to facilitate the smooth implementation of the Prevention of Atrocities Act.