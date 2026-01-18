Contaminated water claims lives in Indore-is this urban model: Rahul Gandhi

BHOPAL: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday met patients and families of those who died in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, allegedly after consuming contaminated drinking water. After visiting the affected families and patients, Gandhi questioned whether this was the “Urban Model” or “Smart City” model, where people were dying after drinking polluted water. Speaking to the media, he described the incident as a result of administrative negligence. The recent outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea in the Bhagirthpura area has claimed several lives, while dozens have fallen ill after consuming contaminated water. Gandhi demanded proper compensation and support for the affected families.

Citing local residents, the Congress leader said there was still no assured supply of clean drinking water in the area, adding that alternative arrangements were temporary and largely symbolic. Residents feared that once public attention faded, the situation would revert to its earlier state, he said, stressing that their demand for a permanent and systemic solution was justified. Gandhi said that as Leader of the Opposition, it was his responsibility to raise the concerns of affected citizens and stand with them in their struggle for basic civic amenities. The incident has been linked to polluted water supplied through a municipal corporation pipeline, leaving several dead and dozens hospitalised. Earlier in the day, Gandhi arrived in Indore and went to Bombay Hospital, where many of the affected patients are undergoing treatment, interacting with them and their families. Expressing concern, he said accountability must be fixed and that the government must accept responsibility for the negligence, while offering condolences to the bereaved families. He also questioned the implementation of the Smart City Mission, saying it had failed to ensure even basic access to clean drinking water and that the problem was prevalent in several cities across the country.