Consultation with stakeholders to continue even after J-K budget: CM Omar Abdullah

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday highlighted the benefits of pre-budget consultations and said his government would maintain the dialogue with various stakeholders to further strengthen governance and public welfare.

Ahead of the budget session, scheduled to commence on February 2, Abdullah chaired an extensive consultation meeting here on Tuesday with representatives from a wide range of sectors including industry and trade, tourism and hospitality, education, youth affairs and agriculture.

The meeting was attended by ministers Sakina Itoo, Javid Ahmed Dar and Satish Sharma, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and other senior officers of various departments, an official spokesman said.

During the interaction, stakeholders raised several sector-specific issues and put forward various suggestions aimed at accelerating inclusive growth and the region's development, he said.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister underscored the seriousness and purpose of the pre-budget consultations, stating that such interactions are not ceremonial but play a crucial role in shaping government policies.

He emphasised that the presence of the entire senior leadership of the government reflected the administration's commitment to listening to stakeholders.

"If we were not serious about your suggestions, we would not have brought the entire government machinery here -- from the chief secretary and senior officers, to my cabinet colleagues. Our intention is to consult you extensively and, wherever possible, incorporate your inputs into the budget and our policies," Abdullah said.

Highlighting the value of stakeholder engagement, he said such consultations bridge the gap between official assessment and ground realities.

"It is not possible for us, sitting in offices, to know everything. Often, what we learn from official channels differs from what is actually happening on the ground, and it is through interactions like these that we gain critical insights," he said.

He assured participants that the dialogue would not be limited to an annual exercise. "This is not a once-a-year interaction after which you won't see us again. We will strive to keep this conversation going, because it ultimately benefits governance and public welfare," he said.

Concluding his address, the chief minister expressed gratitude to all participants for their constructive engagement. "I once again assure you that every input will be examined carefully, and as far as possible, reflected in our budgetary decisions and policy framework," he asserted.