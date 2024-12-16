Constructive discussions in Assembly must for state’s development, says UP CM

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath convened an all-party meeting on Sunday, ahead of the state Assembly’s Winter session.

The meeting, chaired by Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, focused on ensuring smooth proceedings in the upcoming session.

CM Yogi emphasised that constructive discussions in the House contribute to both the state’s development and the resolution of public issues. “As public representatives, we must address the concerns and problems of the people constructively,” he said.

The Chief Minister, along with the Speaker, called for the cooperation of all parties to ensure the efficient functioning of the Assembly.

During the meeting, CM Yogi further stated that the House serves as a platform for meaningful discussions that accelerate the state’s development and resolve key issues.

He urged that no disruptions should hinder the House’s work and that everyone must work together to ensure its smooth operation. “The cooperation of all parties is essential to keep the House functioning effectively,” he added.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey, Cabinet Minister Sanjay Nishad, Congress MLA Anuradha Mishra Mona, Raghuraj Pratap Singh of Jansatta Dal, and Anil Tripathi were among thoose present in

the meeting.