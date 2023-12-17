Construction of proposed mosque in Ayodhya likely to begin in May

Lucknow: Construction of a proposed mosque in Ayodhya mandated by the Supreme Court in its Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict is expected to begin in May, people associated with the project have said.

The Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation Trust, which is tasked with building the mosque in Ayodhya’s Dhannipur, also intends to appoint in-charges in different states starting in February to raise funds.

Settling a fractious issue that goes back more than a century, the Supreme Court in a historic verdict on November 9, 2019, backed the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya and ruled that an alternative plot be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town.

The construction of the mosque is yet to begin even as the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple is expected to take place on

January 22, 2024.