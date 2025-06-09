Constitutional bodies hijacked under Modi govt, alleges Tejashwi

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday charged the Narendra Modi government with “hijacking” constitutional bodies such as the Election Commission and alleged that the ruling BJP becomes aware of poll schedules even before the dates are announced.

The former deputy chief minister also claimed that the last state assembly polls held in 2020 were not held fairly, and backed doubts raised by Rahul Gandhi of alliance partner Congress over Maharashtra elections.

“One cannot deny the fact that all constitutional bodies have been hijacked ever since the Narendra Modi-led NDA came to power in 2014 at the Centre. It’s quite surprising that BJP’s IT Cell comes to know the dates of elections before the ECI announces them. We are keeping an eye on the developments,” Yadav told reporters here.

Constitutional institutions need to function independently, he said wondering how people would expect justice if they were influenced.

“People know what happened in the 2020 assembly polls in the state. We were supposed to form the government. The ECI did three press conferences to justify why counting was stopped in the evening. But why did it resume at night? Those Mahagathbandhan candidates who were declared winners were later announced as losers,” the RJD leader said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently alleged rigging in the 2024 Maharashtra election which was won by a BJP-led alliance.

In an article, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha had alleged “match-fixing” in the Maharashtra polls and claimed that it would next happen in the Bihar elections and “anywhere the BJP is losing”.

The EC rejected the allegation.