‘Constitution torn to pieces under BJP but it is observing Emergency anniv’

Gwalior: Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday hit out at the BJP, alleging that while it was observing the 50th anniversary of the imposition of Emergency, the Constitution was “torn to pieces” under its own rule in the last 11 years.

The BJP ‘s move to observe the anniversary of Emergency was aimed at hiding its own misdeeds, including toppling elected governments through horse-trading, and committing atrocities against Dalits, tribals and women, they alleged.

Congress veteran and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh, state party chief Jitu Patwari, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar and several other leaders of the grand old party took part in a protest held here to demand the installation of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s statue on the premises of the Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The protest was held at the Surya Namaskar Chouraha near Mela Ground.

Talking to reporters on the occasion, Singh said, “We are warning the double engine government of BJP...If they do not allow the installation of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s statue on the Gwalior bench premises of the high court, then it will be considered that they are against the chief architect of the Constitution.”

History is witness to the RSS burning the Constitution and protesting against it, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said.

“Today it has been proven that we are staging the protest to save the Constitution, while they are observing it as Samvidhan Hatya Diwas. This is the difference between BJP and Congress. You are observing the 50th anniversary of Emergency, but during their (BJP’s) regime in the last 11 years, the Constitution is being torn to pieces,” he said.

“If you have so much love for the Constitution then why don’t you allow the installation of Ambedkar’s statue on the premises of the high court in Gwalior,” he asked.

Patwari said Wednesday should be observed as a ‘black day’ as the ruling BJP has been torturing the public in many ways.

“The BJP is observing the 50th anniversary of Emergency to hide its own misdeeds like toppling elected governments through horse trading of MLAs, atrocities against Dalits, tribal community and women in the state and the country,” he alleged.