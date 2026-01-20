Constitution in danger; injustice, corruption at peak under BJP rule: Akhilesh at party MPs' meet

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday claimed that the Constitution was in danger under BJP rule and accused the ruling party of undermining democracy and indulging in large-scale corruption.

Addressing a meeting of party MP at the state headquarters here, Yadav alleged there was no rule of law in the country, saying the "Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had always been unfair to democracy and betrayed the Constitution".

He said the BJP wanted to manipulate the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and claimed there were huge disparities between the electoral rolls maintained by the central and state election commissions. "The BJP government has chosen the path of dishonesty," he said.

The former chief minister further alleged that injustice, oppression and excesses were at their peak under the BJP government, accusing it of misappropriation of public funds.

He claimed all "records of corruption had been broken", claiming the BJP had deceived people from all sections of society.

He also alleged that more temples had been demolished during the BJP regime than during the rule of any king in history.

Saying that the BJP government has completely failed and was crushing people's rights, Yadav asserted that SP would form government in Uttar Pradesh in 2027, urging party MPs to work day and night in respective constituencies and fight for people's issues.

He said the party aimed to free the state from what he described as BJP's unjust rule, and restore democratic rights.

He said MPs and MLAs had been assigned responsibilities in their respective areas and the party's manifesto for the assembly elections would be prepared at the district level, incorporating public issues.

Addressing party workers after the MPs' meeting, the former chief minister described the BJP as a "deceitful" party and alleged that its government was insulting every section of society.

He accused the BJP of disrespecting religious leaders and historical figures, including a Shankaracharya and Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar, and claimed the government wanted to erase Holkar's legacy from Kashi.

Yadav alleged that the BJP was against Sanatan traditions and was destroying the state's cultural heritage, also accusing the chief minister of being a mute spectator to the situation.

Claiming that rights of the "PDA" -- Yadav's coinage for 'picchhde' (backward classes), Dalit, and 'alpsankhyak' (minorities) -- were being snatched and reservation was being tampered with, he asked party workers to intensify preparations for the 2027 assembly polls by strengthening booth-level organisation.

He said with the formation of SP government, justice and respect would be ensured for all, and political and social justice would be achieved.