Constitution Day: President to lead event at iconic Central Hall

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will lead celebrations to mark Constitution Day at the old Parliament building’s historic Central Hall on Wednesday.

Since 2015, Constitution Day or Samvidhan Diwas has been celebrated on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949.

While some provisions of the Constitution came into force immediately, the others came into effect on January 26, 1950, when India became a Republic.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs on Tuesday said the “national function” to commemorate Constitution Day will be held in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan in the old Parliament building.

While the president will preside over the ceremony, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chair C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Union ministers and members of parliament are scheduled to attend the event, the ministry said.

“During the programme, the speaker and the vice president will address the gathering, followed by the address of the president,” the statement said.

As part of the event, the Constitution of India in nine languages -- Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi, Bodo, Kashmiri, Telugu, Odia and Assamese -- prepared by the Legislative Department of the Union Law ministry, will be launched digitally.

A commemorative booklet on calligraphy in the original Constitution will also be released. The programme will also include the reading of the Preamble led by the president.

Across the country, all Union ministries, their subordinate and attached offices, state and Union territory governments and local bodies will be organising different programmes to mark the occasion. Citizens will participate through online reading of the Preamble on MyGov.in and Constitution75.com, it said.

A national online quiz and blog or essay competitions on “Hamara Samvidhan – Hamara Swabhiman” are also being planned.