Constitution country’s soul, will not let it weaken: Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the Constitution is the soul of the nation and every Congress worker in the country would fight to ensure that it remains strong and efforts to weaken it are defeated.

Hooda, addressing a rally during the party’s ‘Samvidhan Bachao Abhiyan’ programme in Nuh on Tuesday, said today, there is an “attempt to weaken the power of the Constitution, the federal structure of the country and constitutional institutions.”

“Today, somewhere inappropriate comments are being made on the Supreme Court, somewhere the investigation agencies are being misused under political malice. Somewhere there is an attempt to hurt reservation, somewhere the electoral processes are being tampered with. All these are activities that weaken the democracy and constitution of the country,” Hooda said, adding the Congress will not let “these plans of the BJP succeed”.