Constitution capable of incorporating changing aspirations of people: President

Jaipur: Terming the Constitution a living document, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said it was fully capable of incorporating the changing hopes and aspirations of people.



"Our democracy is the largest and most vibrant democracy in the world. The Constitution is the basis of our great democracy," Murmu said while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Constitution Park at Raj Bhavan here.

Referring to the 105 constitutional amendments, she said, "In this way, our Constitution is a living document which is fully capable of containing the hopes and aspirations of the public changing with time."

The makers created a comprehensive Constitution due to their sensitivity towards each section of society and awareness of each level of democracy and each aspect of administration, she said.

"Our visionary Constitution makers had clarity of thought about the rights of future generations to create systems according to their needs. That is why, the provision for constitutional amendments were included in the Constitution itself," she said.

She said women, on the strength of their struggle and ability, were continuously increasing their presence from panchayat bhavans to the Parliament and serving the society and the country.

Apart from valour, Rajasthan's history was one of dignity and empowerment of women, she added.

She also expressed confidence that the Constitution Park would inspire the coming generations.

"The main purpose of building this Constitution Park is to maintain awareness about the ideals of the Constitution. This is a very important objective, which is a big effort towards keeping the democracy of our country strong," she added.