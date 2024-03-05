Constable exam paper leak: UP government removes Recruitment Board Chairperson

Lucknow: In the wake of the leakage of the written examination paper for constable recruitment, the state government has taken swift action, removing Director General, Police Recruitment Board chairperson Renuka Mishra with immediate effect.



Mishra is currently awaiting further action following the decision, which was prompted by alleged missteps including the selection of the printing press responsible for producing the question paper, hesitancy in filing a First Information Report (FIR), and delays in submitting the report from the internal investigation committee of the board. DG Vigilance Rajeev Krishna has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Recruitment Board.

Sources say that the Special Task Force (STF) probing the paper leak may lodge an FIR against the printing press operators, following evidence suggesting complicity from within the press itself. “STF teams are investigating the operators, employees, and security personnel associated with the printing press, with preparations underway to file FIRs in multiple districts related to the paper leak case,” a senior police official said.

The UP Special Task Force (STF) apprehended Ajay Singh and Sonu Singh Yadav in connection with the constable exam paper leak in Prayagraj. Admit cards and crucial documents were seized during the operation, prompting an FIR at Vibhutikhand police station. The leak during the February 17 and 18 constable recruitment exam across all 75 districts forced its cancellation by the state government. A re-examination is slated within six months, as announced by the authorities. Concerns over exam integrity arose when Satya Aman Kumar was caught with a question-answer slip, leading to an FIR for alleged premeditated leak. However, the mastermind, Neeraj, remains elusive, raising questions about the leak’s origin. Further investigation revealed candidates received solved papers via mobile phones outside exam centres. Political figures, including Rahul Gandhi, condemned the widespread issue, calling for accountability of officials, corrupt elements, and printing presses. Congress vowed to prioritize youth future and ensure transparent recruitment processes.