Constable arrested for embezzling Rs 9.5L from civic volunteer allowance

ALIPURDUAR: A constable of the state police, named Dipankar Sarkar, was arrested for embezzlement.



He is with the Alipurduar District Police. Allegedly, the constable was embezzling money from the civic volunteer’s allowance for over four years.

According to police sources, Sarkar, who was responsible for the salary clerk role at the SP office, was involved in pilferage.

A week ago, a financial discrepancy was noticed while calculating the monthly allowance for civic volunteers in the district.

Investigation revealed that wages of some civic volunteers working at the district police station were deposited by the accused fraudulently by manipulating the software into the accounts of several of his relatives.

He allegedly pocketed the money later.

Dipankar Sarkar used to mark absent civic volunteer present and siphon off their wages.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the constable gradually embezzled Rs 9.5 lakh over the last four and a half years.

District Superintendent of Police, Y Raghuvamshi, stated: “A detailed inquiry report is yet to be submitted.

A specific case under the relevant section of the law is being initiated, and legal action is being taken

against Sarkar.”