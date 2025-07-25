“Conspiracy to keep Bahujan away”: Rahul Gandhi slams centre over vacant posts in central universities

New Delhi: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday morning lashed out at the Narendra Modi government as nearly 80 per cent of posts for professors under the OBC category in central universities remain vacant, demanding that the vacant positions be filled immediately. “Bahujans should get their rights, not Manuwaadi exclusion,” Gandhi posed on X. In central universities, 83 per cent of positions for professor under the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category, followed by 80 per cent of posts under OBC category, have been “deliberately” kept vacant, Gandhi said, adding, “64 per cent (of professor posts) for SC (Scheduled Caste) are deliberately kept vacant.” “Similarly, associate professor positions for – ST: 65 per cent, OBC: 69 per cent, SC: 51 per cent also remain unfilled,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi argued that the data presented by Union Minister of State (MoS) for Education, Sukanta Majumdar, in Rajya Sabha was “solid evidence of the deprivation of Bahujans and institutionalised Manuwaad.” Alleging a conspiracy to keep Bahujans away from education, Gandhi flagged the exclusion of marginalised communities and their issues from public discourses. “This is not mere negligence but a well-planned conspiracy–to keep Bahujans away from education, research, and policymaking. Due to inadequate participation of Bahujans in universities, the issues of marginalised communities are deliberately excluded from research and discourse,” the LoP said. “In the name of NFS (Not Found Suitable), thousands of qualified SC, ST, OBC candidates are being declared unfit under a Manuvadi mindset, and the government is unwilling to take any accountability,” Gandhi added. Meanwhile, several opposition leaders in the Rajya Sabha moved Rule 267 notices on Friday, demanding suspension of business to discuss the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar. Congress MPs Renuka Chowdhury and Akhilesh Prasad Singh moved notices under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha on Friday morning, demanding the suspension of house business to discuss the SIR exercise while expressing their concerns over the matter.

Another Congress MP, Ashok Singh, moved a separate notice, seeking clarity and discussion on the Bihar SIR exercise. Additionally, Congress Rajya Sabha MPs Neeraj Dangi and Rajani Patil also submitted Suspension of Business Notices under Rule 267, reinforcing the call for a thorough discussion on the Special Intensive Revision of voter lists in Bihar. On the fifth day of the monsoon session of Parliament, the Lok Sabha is set to discuss key legislations, including the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill and the Merchant Shipping Bill 2024, on Friday. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will introduce the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in the Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024, for its passage, along with proposed amendments. The Parliament has witnessed frequent adjournments for the last four days since it began on July 21. Yesterday, the proceedings in both houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day amid protests by the opposition. The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will again reconvene at 11:00 AM today. The Parliament session will continue till August 21.