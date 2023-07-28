‘Consensus required for women’s reservation Bill’

New Delhi: The women’s reservation Bill requires “careful consideration” on the basis of consensus among all political parties before it is brought to Parliament, the government said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. In a written reply to a question, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said gender justice is an important commitment of the govt.

“The issue involved needs careful consideration on the basis of the consensus among all political parties before a Bill for amendment in the Constitution is brought before Parliament,” he said. The women’s reservation Bill provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies for 15 years.