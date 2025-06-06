Consecration of ‘Ram Darbar’ marks golden chapter in sacred history of Ayodhya

Ayodhya: The Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of the ‘Ram Darbar’ was performed at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple complex here on Thursday, marking a golden chapter in Ayodhya’s spiritual journey.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the grand ritual as the chief guest.

The Ram Darbar has been established on the first floor, above the sanctum where Ram Lalla resides. It features idols of Shri Ram, Goddess Sita, and his three brothers, Lakshman, Bharat, and Shatrughna, along with Lord Hanuman. The installation marks a major spiritual event following Ram Lalla’s Prana Pratishtha held 498 days ago on January 22, 2024.

The consecration was carried out between 11:25 am and 11:40 am on the sacred occasion of Ganga Dussehra. According to temple priests, the day also coincided with a ‘Siddha Yoga’, enhancing the spiritual significance of the rituals.

The rituals began early in the morning at 6:00 am with elaborate Vedic ceremonies. The temple premises resonated with the chants of Vedic mantras from all directions as priests, acharyas, and saints gathered at the yagya mandap to begin the holy proceedings. The sound of conch shells, the fragrance of the havan, and the collective recitation of hymns created a deeply spiritual and sacred atmosphere from the Brahma Muhurat itself.

CM Yogi Adityanath arrived in Ayodhya at 10:30 am as scheduled and was received at Ramkatha Park by Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, BJP leaders, and other public representatives. The Chief Minister first offered prayers at Hanumangarhi before reaching the temple complex for the main event.

During the consecration, the Chief Minister performed abhishek (ritual bathing) of the deities and witnessed the unveiling of the Ram Darbar idol. Lord Ram’s idol was adorned with splendid ornaments, bringing the divine image to life. Nineteen religious heads and saints from Ayodhya, as well as senior members from the temple trust, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), were present during the ceremonies.

Surat-based businessman Mukesh Patel has donated valuable ornaments for the Darbar, including a 1,000-carat diamond, 30 kg of silver, 300 grams of gold, and 300 carats of rubies. These materials were used to craft 11 crowns, necklaces, earrings, forehead tilaks, and bows and arrows for the deities. The ornaments were flown to Ayodhya via a chartered plane with government support and handed over to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust.

Master sculptor Satyanarayan Pandey, said that said that the marble slabs used in the carving of idols for Ram Darbar are nearly 40 years old. He claims the sculpture will remain intact for at least a thousand years. “The more it is washed, the more luminous it becomes,” he said.

The main idol of Ram Darbar, including the ornate throne, stands at a height of seven feet. Idols of Hanuman and Bharat are depicted in a seated posture at 2.5 feet, while Lakshman and Shatrughna stand tall at three feet each.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has announced that the entire construction of the temple, including this divine ensemble, will be completed by December 2025.