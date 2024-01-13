Consecration ceremony: Ram Temple Trust to offer ‘soil’ as gift to 11,000 guests

LUCKNOW: As the consecration ceremony of ‘Ram Lala’ at the newly constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya approaches, the city is abuzz with preparations for this monumental event. The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has extended invitations to over 11,000 guests nationwide for the Pran Pratistha ceremony, with special arrangements in place to offer memorable gifts to all attendees.



A distinguished member of the Trust revealed a unique and sacred gift that awaits the guests – ‘Ram Raj,’ the revered soil excavated from the temple’s foundation.

This offering is not just a symbol but a tangible memento that guests can take home to add a touch of divinity to their gardens or pots. Even those unable to attend the ceremony may receive this meaningful gift in the future, extending the spiritual blessings far and wide.

The VIP guests, numbering in the thousands, who have received invitations from the Trust will be treated to a grand celebration. As part of the ceremony, special ‘Motichoor ladoos’ made from desi ghee will be distributed as ‘Prasad,’ enriching the experience for all attendees.

The guests attending the Pran Pratistha ceremony on January 22 will be presented with meticulously packed boxes containing the sacred ‘Ram Raj.’

This soil, extracted during the foundation excavation of the temple, carries profound spiritual significance and will be handed over to the attendees in a ceremonious manner.

In a nod to the significance of the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, slated to attend the event, will be honoured with a 15-metre picture of the Ram temple enclosed in a jute bag featuring an image of the sacred structure. This special gift reflects the deep reverence and symbolic representation of the monumental achievement that the Ram temple signifies.

For the ceremony on January 22, the Divisional Commissioner of Ayodhya Gaurav Dayal, shared details about the meticulous planning of seating arrangements on the temple premises. Over 7,500 people will have designated seating, with special codes assigned to ensure organised and comfortable seating for the guests.

The Pran Pratishtha programme will be conducted by the priest from Varanasi, accompanied by four trustees and four priests.

Five pavilions within the temple complex will host 15 couples from different social communities, adding a communal and celebratory touch to the historic ceremony.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) will be established in the courtyard, and a designated area has been earmarked for PM Modi’s speech, where he will convey a message to the entire world on this historic occasion. The air in Parkota East will resonate with religious music, enhancing the spiritual ambiance.

Dayal said another significant aspect of PM Modi’s visit – the unveiling of the bronze statue of ‘Jatayu’ at Kuber Navratna Tila within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex. This statue, brought from Delhi and installed in December, will be unveiled by the Prime Minister as part of this momentous event.

During his visit, PM Modi will also pay floral tribute to Jatayu Raj, whose idol graces the Darshan Marg just before the peak of Kuber Navratna Tila.

This gesture adds a poignant touch to the event, honouring the mythical bird from the epic Ramayana. The entire city is eagerly anticipating the grandeur and spiritual significance that the Pran Pratistha ceremony promises to bring to Ayodhya.