Consecration ceremony: PM Modi to open eyes of ‘Ram Lalla’ idol with golden stick

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to conduct the auspicious act of opening the eyes of the ‘Ram Lalla’ idol at the Ram temple’s sanctum sanctorum in Ayodhya on January 22. The ceremony will mark the culmination of the seven-day Pran Pratishtha (consecration) rituals, heralding a new chapter in the revered temple’s history.

A senior official of the Ram Mandir Trust said that the Prime Minister will open the eyes of the ‘Ram Lalla’ idol with a matchstick-size golden stick at the sanctum sanctorum in the presence of 11 Vedic priests. “This will mark the end of the celebration,” he said.

Commencing on January 16, the Pran Pratishtha rituals will unfold within the sacred precincts of the temple. The centrepiece of these rituals will be the installation of Ram Lalla’s new idol, meticulously carved from the black stone of Karnataka. This symbolic act is scheduled for January 17, when the idol will be placed on an opulent golden throne.

To facilitate the Vedic rituals integral to the consecration ceremony, eight havan kunds will be arranged within the temple’s sanctum sanctorum. Each kund will be assigned to a yajman (the beneficiary on whose behalf the rituals are performed), a priest, and several assistants, ensuring the meticulous execution of the ceremonies. Explaining the intricacies of the rituals, a priest involved in the consecration ceremony shared: “A havan kund is a square structure where a sacred fire is kindled, and all offerings are made during a religious ceremony.”

The main rituals will be conducted by Lakshmikant Dixit, a Vedic priest hailing from Varanasi, supported by a team of 121 other priests. The sanctum sanctorum will witness the presence of 11 Vedic priests, including Dixit, who serves as the head priest orchestrating the sacred proceedings.

This landmark event is not only a celebration of spirituality but also a testament to the unity and devotion of millions who hold the Ram temple in high reverence. As the nation anticipates the momentous conclusion of the Pran Pratishtha rituals, Ayodhya becomes the focal point of a profound cultural and religious experience, reinforcing its standing as a symbol of India’s rich heritage.

As the historic moment approaches for the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, a week-long series of meticulously planned rituals will set the stage for the grand culmination on January 22. Here’s a glimpse into the spiritual journey unfolding at the sacred site:

January 16 to 17: The host appointed by the temple trust will lead the atonement ceremony on the banks of the Saryu river, purifying the surroundings in preparation for the upcoming rituals.

January 18: Formal rituals commence with Ganesh Ambika Puja, invoking Lord Ganesh for the successful completion of the event. This day also includes Varun Puja, Matrika Puja (worship of seven goddesses), Brahmin Varan (Vedic rituals for knowledge), and Vastu Puja (clearing harmful elements from the surroundings).

January 19: The day features Agni Sthapana, the installation of sacred fire to purify the atmosphere, along with Navagraha Sthapana for peace and tranquillity. A havan, involving ritualistic burning of offerings like grains and ghee, will be conducted.

January 20: The sanctum sanctorum undergoes purification with holy water from the Saryu. Rituals such as Vaastu Shanti (cleansing the land) and Annadhivas (worshipping the idol using food grains) follow.

January 21: The idol receives a divine bath with 125 urns, and the Shayadhivas ritual is performed, symbolising the deity’s restful state.

January 22: The much-anticipated day arrives. In the morning, the Ram Lalla idol is worshipped, leading up to the consecration in the afternoon during the auspicious Mrigashira Nakshatra – a specific celestial time chosen for the Pran Pratishtha.