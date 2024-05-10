Cong’s Vikramaditya Singh & Anand Sharma file nominations

Shimla: In a display of strength, Congress candidates Vikramaditya Singh and Anand Sharma filed their nomination papers from Mandi and Kangra parliamentary seats in Himachal Pradesh, respectively, setting the tone for a decisive battle.



Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu accompanied Vikramaditya Singh in Mandi, joined by other top party leaders including PCC President Pratibha Singh and party in-charge Rajiv Shukla. Vikramaditya showcased his popularity by walking with a crowd of Congress workers and later addressing a rally, challenging the BJP and its candidate Kangana Ranaut to match his public support.

Sukhu launched a scathing attack against the BJP, accusing them of destabilizing the elected government and neglecting the state’s needs. He emphasized the Congress’s commitment to serving the people, contrasting it with the BJP’s self-serving agenda. “It’s a fight between honesty and dishonesty” he declared, asking the people to defeat the party which only works for itself to grab power rather than serving the people, old age, widows and poor as he had been doing in the state. “The people of the state have seen the real face of BJP. The way the Congress government handled the post-disaster situation in the state without any help from the Centre must be appreciated. The Centre did not give any special package to provide relief to the affected families,” he said.