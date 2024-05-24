Cong’s ‘talabaaz sarkar’ put a lock on recruitment commission: PM

Shimla/Nahan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh a “talabaaz sarkar” for shutting down the staff selection commission and said the party also intends to put a “tala”, or lock, on Ayodhya’s Ram temple.



Addressing an election programme in Nahan in Sirmaur district, he claimed a conspiracy is being hatched to snatch the reservation from the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and give it to Muslims.

As Modi took to the stage, he chanted ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and evoked local deities. Coming to Sirmaur felt like a homecoming, he said.

“Neither Nahan nor Sirmaur is new for me but I have to say that today’s atmosphere is new as I have never witnessed such a historic rally in Nahan,” he told the crowd at the BJP’s ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally.

“I have come here to seek your blessings for a third term for the BJP, not for myself or my family but for a developed nation and developed Himachal.”

The Prime Minister said the people of Himachal Pradesh live along the border and know the value of a strong nation. “I assure you that I won’t let any harm come to you,” he said. “Main jaan ki baji laga dunga per Himachal per sankat nahin aane dunga.”

Modi said he has visited every nook and corner of Himachal Pradesh during his days in the party organisation and he considers the state his second home.

Hitting out at the Congress over the dissolution of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), Modi said that let alone giving one lakh jobs to the youth, the “talabaaz sarkar’’ of the Congress put a lock on the recruitment commission. In February last year, the Sukhu government disbanded the HPSSC whose functioning was suspended after a paper leak was detected in December 2022.

In October last year, the state government notified the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) to replace the Hamirpur-based HPSSC.

Modi further said, “The Congress opposed the Ram temple and mocked us with slogans like ‘mandir

wahin banayenge, tareekh nahin btayenge’ (Will build the temple there only, but won’t tell the date).” with agency inputs