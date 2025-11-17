Cong’s Supriya Shrinate shares video claiming ‘vote chori’

New Delhi: Congress leader Supriya Shrinate shared a video in which a journalist has claimed that a person he met in Bihar had voted twice, evoking a sharp response from the state’s top poll officer who asked her to provide details and warned of legal action against anyone spreading fake news.

Shrinate shared the video on X in which a journalist stated that he met a BJP worker in the party’s office who voted at two places.

The chief electoral officer (CEO) of Bihar, in a post responding to her on X, said, “Please provide the voter’s name, EPIC number, booth number, and assembly constituency number mentioned in the video so that an investigation can be conducted and action can be taken as per the law.”

“Without any factual information, the above claim cannot be substantiated. Appropriate legal action will be taken against anyone spreading fake news,” the CEO said.