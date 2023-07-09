Cong’s reconciliation drive: Rebuilding unity with former Minority leaders

Lucknow: Once a formidable force in Indian politics, the Congress party found itself at a crossroads. As the Lok Sabha elections loomed on the horizon, the party’s strategists understood the need to rejuvenate its ranks and regain lost ground. With this goal in mind, they set out on a mission to reconnect with former leaders who had once stood tall within the party.

Among these leaders were minority figures who had previously held prominent positions in Congress. Recognising their significance in the political landscape, the party’s senior members engaged in discreet discussions and negotiations behind the scenes. While the alliance appeared united on the surface, there were still lingering tensions and unresolved knots that needed careful handling.

Aware of the uphill battle they faced, the Congress party began to rally its old leaders, relying on their experience and influence to strengthen its position. Additionally, the party sought to forge connections with isolated leaders from different parties, understanding that unity across factions would be key to achieving victory.

Central to this strategy was the focus on leaders who had once been pillars of the Congress but had since migrated to other political parties due to prevailing circumstances. The party’s strategists believed that by bringing these leaders back into the fold, they could expand their mass base and

galvanise support.

With this objective in mind, negotiations were initiated with a prominent minority leader from western Uttar Pradesh, who had once been a stalwart of the Congress but had resigned during the assembly elections. However, this leader remained cautious, keeping a close eye on the political dynamics of the alliance. Recognising the importance of not only garnering the minority vote but also cultivating the Dalit vote bank, he emphasised the need for a comprehensive strategy to secure victory. Congress acknowledged his concerns and understood the significance of inclusive representation in its quest for the magic figure of success. Encouraged by his insights, many minority leaders from Bundelkhand and Purvanchal also expressed their intent to join the Congress, bolstering the party’s aspirations further. To formalise the return of these leaders, the state president embarked on a district-wise visit, personally engaging with each leader and making them feel welcomed. An official function at the state office was planned to celebrate their homecoming and publicly reinstate them within the party’s ranks.

Brijlal Khabri, Congress state president, expressed his commitment to this process, emphasising the importance of strong leaders with impeccable reputations joining the party. He confirmed that negotiations with individuals had already been scheduled, and membership would soon be extended to them.



