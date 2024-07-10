Cong’s Ramesh seeks breach of privilege proceedings against PM

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has sought breach of privilege proceedings against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha for allegedly making “derogatory” remarks against former chairman of the Upper House Hamid Ansari.

In his letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Ramesh also alleged that no Prime Minister has ever attacked a former Speaker of Lok Sabha or chairman of Rajya Sabha in the manner in which Modi has done.

“I wish to bring to your notice a serious incident of breach of privilege and contempt of the House on the part of the Prime Minister of India. On July 2, 2024, Prime Minister while replying to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in Lok Sabha inter alia stated: ‘No matter how many numbers they claim, when we came in 2014, our strength in the Rajya Sabha was very low, and the Chair’s inclination was somewhat on the other side’,” the Congress leader said.