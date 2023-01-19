Cong’s political campaign from Jan 26 to reach electorate in 10L polling booths: Jairam Ramesh

The Congress will reach out to electorate in 10 lakh polling booths in the country under its ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ political campaign from January 26, party leader Jairam Ramesh said on Wednesday.

He was addressing a press conference here on the sidelines of the Bharat Jodo Yatra which entered Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday morning, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeting the BJP and the RSS and accusing them of spreading hatred, violence and fear in the country.

Ramesh, who is Congress general secretary in-charge communications, said the Yatra was not connected to the elections and “is a fight for ideology” against “increasing economic disparities, social polaristion and political dictatorship of BJP/RSS and attack on constitutional institutions”. Bharat Jodo Yatra is a fight for ideology ‘but Haath Se Haath Jodo’ (join hands) is a political campaign as the election symbol of Congress is visible in the campaign, he said.

“The Congress would reach out to 10 lakh polling booths in six lakh villages and 2.5 lakh gram panchayats during its campaign from January 26 to March 26 and a letter written by Rahul Gandhi and a ‘charge sheet’ against failure of the Modi government would be distributed to every household,” he added. Chief Minister Sukhu, while referring to the extension given to BJP national President J P Nadda, said that Nadda was in the state during the assembly election and it was “flooded with BJP leaders” but still the BJP could not retain power. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said that Himachal put a spoke in the victory spree of BJP and proved that saffron party can be defeated.