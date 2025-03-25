Cong’s Jairam Ramesh gives notice of privilege in RS against Rijiju for ‘misleading’ House

New Delhi: The Congress’s chief whip in the Rajya Sabha, Jairam Ramesh, on Monday gave a notice of question of breach of privilege against Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju for “misleading” the House on alleged statements made by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

Ramesh gave the notice under Rule 188 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha).

In his notice submitted to Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Congress member said shortly after the Rajya Sabha met on March 24, Rijiju “blatantly misled” the House by attributing some “false statements” purportedly made by Shivakumar.

“D K Shivakumar has since refuted the statements attributed to him to be false and derogatory in nature. Hence, the remarks made by Kiren Rijiju are false and misleading, which constitute a breach of privilege and contempt of the House.

“It is well established that it is a breach of privilege and contempt of the House to make false and misleading statements in the House. In view of the foregoing, I request that privilege proceedings may be initiated against Kiren Rijiju in the matter,” Ramesh said in his notice.

Rijiju told the House earlier in the day that a senior Congress leader, who holds a constitutional post, has said his party will change the Constitution to provide reservation to Muslims.

Though he did not name the leader, he was apparently referring to Shivakumar.

“We cannot take this statement lightly,” the minister said, adding that the remarks have not come from any ordinary party leader but from someone holding a constitutional post.