‘Cong’s graph going up, BJP’s plummeting’

CHANDIGARH: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the running Bharatiya Janata Party would be wiped out of south India, while its seats would be reduced by half in north Indian states.



He said BJP’s slogan of crossing 400 is going to be completely baseless. Answering the questions of mediapersons, Hooda said, like in the entire country, Congress is fighting the battle with full strength in Haryana. “The election analysts who were giving 8 to 9 seats to BJP a few days ago, today are stating that BJP is facing defeat on 8 to 9 seats. All the election surveys are showing that the graph of Congress is going up, and the graph of BJP is falling. As the voting date approaches, it will become clear that Congress is winning unilaterally in Haryana,” he said.

Hooda said the result of the Lok Sabha elections will also lay the foundation for the formation of Congress government in Haryana, because every section is unhappy with the BJP government.

“Today, unemployed youth are protesting on the streets by taking out processions, farmers angry over not getting MSP, and are sitting in the markets and workers and middle class are dejected due to decreasing income,” he said. “BJP has pushed 63 percent of the people of Haryana, which was the most prosperous state of the country till 2014, into the quagmire of poverty. The public will take revenge for all these misdeeds of the government with the power of their votes,” he said. On this occasion, Hooda also said that BJP did not even have its own candidates to contest elections in Haryana.

“People coming from Congress and other parties were included in the party, and handed over tickets. The Congress, however, has a long list of strong contenders for tickets across Haryana. It certainly takes time to discuss all the names, but the names on all the seats are almost finalized, and the list of names may be released by the high command anytime,” he said.