Cong’s fishermen unit to march to Parl in support of Rahul

New Delhi: Extending its support to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the All India Fishermen Congress (AIFC) has decided to undertake a march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament in solidarity with the former party chief on Monday. As per party leaders, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary organisation KC Venugopal are also expected to participate in the protest march.



As per party’s official statement, Kharge will inaugurate the ‘Parliament march’ at Jantar Mantar at 10 am. The party wing will also raise issues being faced by fishermen across the country, a statement issued by AIFC chairman S Armstrong Fernando said.

Congress leaders KC Venugopal, K Raju, TN Prathapan and several other party MPs will attend the protest march, it said.

The AIFC’s Parliament march will be a show of strength of fishermen from across the country and it will reflect the agitation of the organisation towards the “undemocratic witch-hunt” against Rahul Gandhi by the Modi government, the statement said.

“Rahul Gandhi has been standing for the rights of fishermen. The ongoing intimidation of Rahul Gandhi is affecting the poor sections of this country as well as the fishermen also,” it said.

Notably, Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha on March 23 after a court in Gujarat’s Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case over his ‘Modi surname’ remark.