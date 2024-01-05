Congress’s guarantee is a wooden pot, Modi’s guarantee is a true guarantee: Nadda

Shimla: Bharatiya Janata Party National President J P Nadda on Friday launched a blistering attack against the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh asserting that not a single election promise has been fulfilled by the government. All guarantees of the Congress have proved to be bogus promises.



‘We have won in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh because the people know there is only one guarantee which works and it’s all about Modi-Guarantee. The Congress made false promises in the poll-bound states thus people sent them packing. Politics cannot be done by lying and deceiving people,’ Nadda said at Solan.

Getting a rousing welcome in the town, which is gateway to Shimla –the state capital, Nadda addressed a massive rally and led a road show with state BJP president Dr Rajeev Bindal and former CM Jairam Thakur on his side, beside sitting MPs Suresh Kashyap and Dr Sikandar Kumar.

Nadda said, ‘Within no time, the Congress got wiped out in Chhattisgarh, all records were broken in Madhya Pradesh and lotus blossomed in Rajasthan, too. This is the unwavering faith of the public towards PM Modi who changed the culture of Indian politics,’ he said.

Nadda said that there is an atmosphere of enthusiasm and happiness in Himachal and tremendous enthusiasm among the workers. Thanks to all the workers who participated enthusiastically in this programme. Salute to Jakhu, Tara Devi, journey successful. Himachal Pradesh is the land of Gods, unless I pay obeisance to the Gods and Goddesses here, the journey is not successful, he declared on reaching Shimla later .

The BJP National president said that the new year will be ‘Rammay’-- Ram followed all the decorum.