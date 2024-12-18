Congress workers march to Raj Bhavan in Ranchi to protest against Centre

Ranchi: Hundreds of Congress workers from across Jharkhand marched to Raj Bhavan in state capital Ranchi on Wednesday to protest against the Centre.

The march, led by the party's state president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh, began at the Congress Bhawan.

With placards and posters, the workers raised slogans against the Centre.

Addressing a public meeting after the culmination of the march, Kamlesh said, "The Centre is silent on the Manipur violence and the allegations levelled by the US justice department against the Adani group. The Centre is also refraining from discussing them in Parliament."

He alleged that the law and order situation has crumbled in Manipur, atrocities on women are on the rise and murders are taking place every now and then.

Congress legislature party leader Pradeep Yadav claimed, "The Congress has been raising its voice against corruption by certain corporates but the Centre is taking no action. The wrong policies of the Centre fueled the corruption."