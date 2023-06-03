Congress will soon hold a Valmiki convention in Haryana, says BS Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said Congress will soon organise a big Valmiki Sammelan in Haryana so that the voice of the society’s issues and representation can be raised.

Hooda was speaking in a meeting with the representatives of Valmiki Samaj. The representatives of Valmiki Sabhas from all the districts of the state and the interested people of the society were present in the meeting. On this occasion, Hooda discussed in detail the issues and demands of the community.

He said the Valmiki Samaj has always been the backbone of the Congress. “Congress and SC society complement each other. Whenever it has distanced itself from the Samaj, the Congress has distanced itself from power. This society also had to bear the biggest brunt of Congress being away from power, because parties like BJP can never be well-wishers of the deprived class,” he said.

Hooda said that he belongs to a family that fought against untouchability and caste discrimination. “My grandfather and father continuously agitated to remove caste discrimination from the society. My father Chaudhary Ranbir Singh Hooda got the opportunity to work in the Constituent Assembly with Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. That’s why the upliftment of the downtrodden is always a priority for me in terms of personal and party policies,” he stated.