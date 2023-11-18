Congress will retain govt in Rajasthan, says Kharge

JAIPUR: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim of working for Dalits, saying the BJP fielded an MLA who was refused a Congress ticket for allegedly thrashing a Dalit engineer.



Harshadhipati Valmiki has been bedridden for a year after allegedly being thrashed by the Congress’ Bari MLA Girraj Malinga and his supporters.

Kharge’s remarks came shortly after Modi targeted the Congress government in Rajasthan over alleged atrocities against women and Dalits during a poll rally in Bharatpur.

Barely a couple of hours after Modi’s rally, Kharge and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addressed a gathering in the district’s Weir town where they sought to corner the prime minister over the issue.

“Modi, who says he is a messiah of Dalits, and keeps crying, saying ‘I am poor and keep fighting for them’, gave a ticket to Girraj Malinga, who was refused a ticket by us for thrashing Valmiki,” Kharge said. The Congress leaders met Valmiki at the Sawai Man Singh Medical College in Jaipur before arriving in Weir.

The BJP has fielded Malinga for the November 25 elections from the Bari seat.

A case against Malinga and others was registered in March 2022 after two engineers were allegedly assaulted at the Bari office of the electricity department in Dholpur district. Later, he surrendered before the police commissioner in Jaipur and was subsequently arrested.

“It is a pity Girraj Malinga, who was not given a ticket by us (Congress) because he beat up a man so much that he was on the verge of dying. It is not acceptable to give a ticket to such a man even if we lose (the seat). We cannot see a man beating a Dalit youngster,” Kharge said.

“On the one hand, you (Modi) talk about poor Dalits and you invite those who beat Dalits by giving them tickets on the other,” he said.

“What could have happened if you did not give a ticket (to Malinga)?” Kharge asked.He said a person with such an ideology should not get a place in any party.

“Sensible people have given him the ticket. Modi-(Amit) Shah together are encouraging people who thrash others,” Kharge said.

Kharge also accused Modi of speaking lies, saying the prime minister had promised two crore jobs and Rs 15 lakh to every individual but failed to fulfil those.