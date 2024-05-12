Congress will do ‘X-ray’ of country through caste census: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying while the BJP has been “counting the notes” it got from “tempo wale billionaires”, his party will conduct a caste census to ensure equality.



The former Congress president was reacting to Modi’s remarks on the Congress receiving cash loaded in tempos from Adani and Ambani.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, “They have been ‘counting notes’ they got from ‘tempo wale billionaires’ for the last 10 years. We will X-ray the country through ‘caste census’ and ensure equitable share for every section”. He also shared a party advertisement which takes on the government over the caste census issue.

Gandhi and other Congress leaders have said the PM should order a CBI or ED probe into whether Adani and Ambani had sent them black money.The Congress has also asked the prime minister to share his views on a socio-economic census.The party in its manifesto has promised to conduct a nation-wide socio-economic and caste census to enumerate the castes and sub-castes and their socio-economic conditions.

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he or party chief Mallikarjun Kharge would be pleased to participate in such a discussion and expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would also take part.“It would be a positive initiative for the major parties to present their vision to the country from one platform for a healthy democracy,” Gandhi said in a post on X. He also added that the nation expects Modi to participate in the debate. The Congress leader shared on X his reply to Justice (Retd) Madan B Lokur, Justice (Retd) Ajit P Shah and N Ram, who had written to him and the prime minister earlier this week, inviting them to a platform for a debate on the key election issues.

In their letter addressed to the country’s leaders, the trio had stated that the proposal for the debate was non-partisan and in the broader interest of every citizen. ”It is also critical to put to rest any unsubstantiated allegations attributed to our respective parties. As the principal parties fighting the election, the public deserve to hear from their leaders directly,” Gandhi said in his letter replying to the invitation.