Congress will disappear from Earth like dinosaurs: Rajnath

Bhavnagar: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday took a sharp jibe at Congress’ “plight”, saying the party will disappear from the Earth like dinosaurs.

Addressing a poll rally, he suggested children might not be able to tell about Congress ten years from now.

Campaigning for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Nimuben Bambhaniya, Singh also attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his purported remarks on erstwhile kings.

“They (erstwhile royals) did not usurp people’s land but rather offered their princely states for their merger with independent India,” Singh said.

Launching a scathing attack on Congress, Singh said, “From the atmosphere prevailing in the country, I think Congress will be finished this time (in elections),” Singh said.

He claimed that Congress lacked the courage to stand.

“I think when children will be asked ten years from now about Congress.......When I see their (Congress’) plight, I feel pity. As dinosaurs disappeared from the Earth, the Congress will also disappear,” Singh said.

He also raised Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on erstwhile kings which were seized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Today, I was listening to a speech by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He said there used to be such kings who used to usurp people’s land and give it to others. As far as kings of our country are concerned, they had decided to transfer all their princely states to India on a single appeal made by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (the first home minister),” said Singh.

He said force had to be used for only three states- Junagadh, Hyderabad and Bhopal- for their merger (with the Union of India). Singh also targeted Congress over corruption.

“The previous Congress governments were accused of serious corruption. But nobody could say that any minister in the governments led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee or Narendra Modi is accused of corruption,” Singh claimed.

Terming corruption as a big disease, Singh asked why Congress was accused of graft when it was in power.

Addressing another campaign rally at Anand, the defence minister said due to the work done by the Modi government, the world listens carefully when India speaks at the international forum.

“When I visit other countries, I find a massive change in the people’s behaviour and their viewpoint (about India). In the entire world, a perception is created that India is not weak but a strong country,” he said.

Singh said the BJP fulfilled the promises mentioned in the manifestos of the party.

“Whatever promises made by the party in its manifestos since Jan Sangh days have been fulfilled, whether scrapping Article 370 or constructing Lord Ram’s temple in Ayodhya,” Singh said.

He appealed to voters, saying, “You should not even look at the candidate, and there is no point thinking whether the candidate reached out to you. All you have to see is how India achieves a position of pride in the world. We live and die for the country.