‘Congress will continue its appeasement politics if elected again in Chhattisgarh’

Rajnandgaon: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday alleged the Congress will continue to indulge in “appeasement” politics for a vote bank if it returns to power in Chhattisgarh after the Assembly polls next month.



Addressing a rally in Rajnandgaon city, Shah said the Congress government has built a “corruption chain” up to Delhi like a food chain (of restaurants).

He also said undivided Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh had remained a ‘BIMARU’ (laggard) state during the Congress rule, but in 15 years after Raman Singh came to power (in 2003), it became a developed state.

Shah attacked the Bhupesh Baghel government over communal violence in Biranpur village of Bemetara district in April and asked people whether they wanted Chhattisgarh to become a centre of communal riots again.

The rally was held ahead of the filing of nomination forms of former chief minister Raman Singh and three other BJP candidates in Rajnandgaon.

The Opposition BJP has fielded Ishwar Sahu, the father of Bhuneshwar Sahu who was killed in the Biranpur riot, from the Saja Assembly segment in Bemetara district. Polling for 90 seats in Chhattisgarh is scheduled to be held in two phases on November 7 and 17.

Pointing at Ishwar Sahu who was present on the stage, Shah said Bhuneshwar Sahu was lynched for vote bank and appeasement. “We will bring the murderer of Bhuneshwar Sahu to justice. We have given a ticket to his father”.

Shah said various ‘scams’ have taken place during the Congress rule in Chhattisgarh and accused CM Baghel of turning the state into the “ATM of Delhi darbar”.