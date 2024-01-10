Congress will build Metro line from Gurgaon to Faridabad, says Hooda

CHANDIGARH: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the Congress government, which introduced Metro to Bahadurgarh, Gurgaon and Ballabhgarh, will connect Gurgaon to Faridabad through a Metro. Not only this, the Metro will also be expanded to Palwal, Rohtak and Sonipat. Hooda was addressing the workers conference held in Faridabad.



On this occasion, Haryana Congress President Chaudhary Udai Bhan and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda also worked to instil enthusiasm among the workers.

In his address, Hooda said that the coming government in the state will be of Congress. “Party workers should go among the public under the party’s new program ‘Ghar-Ghar Congress’ and tell them what work the Congress government of the state will do. Along with Metro expansion, Congress will lay special emphasis on employment generation, because the present government has made Haryana number one in unemployment. Instead of filling 2 lakh vacant posts in government departments, BJP-JJP wants to send youth abroad through Skill Corporation. Educated youth are being exploited in the name of temporary contract jobs,” he said. .

“During the Congress government, 81.5 kms of Metro line was laid in Haryana. Whereas the present government did not take forward the Metro even by 1 inch,” he said.