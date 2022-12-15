Congress will bring in systematic change in governance: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday made it emphatically clear that the congress did not come to power to make transfers of the employees. It will rather bring in a systematic change in governance.



Hours before he flew to Delhi to meet senior party leaders and discuss cabinet formation, Sukhu said the government will work in public interest. Only need-based transfers will be affected, instead of an administrative reshuffle as had been the trend on change of the governments.

The Chief Minister said his style of working will be very different.

"I have very clear ideas on governance. The transfers of the employees and officers will be done if the need rises and is required in public interest" he told media persons.

Earlier when the BJP had returned to power in 2017, a major administrative reshuffle was ordered overnight sidelining some of the brilliant officers from key positions believing that they were favourites of the earlier congress government.

Sukhu refused to give any credence to the reports about impending administrative changes of the bureaucrats at the secretariat and even in the districts.

Sukhu said all officers do good work, so it was not his style to order transfers just because a new party has formed the government.

The Chief Minister said several DCs, SPs and officers had already met him and he has already discussed with them various issues. They also have been given tasks.

Asked about the purpose of his Delhi visit, Sukhu said he wanted to meet central leaders and discuss matters relating to the government with central congress leaders.

"During my visit to Delhi, I will be meeting the central leadership and the issue of cabinet expansion will obviously be discussed," he said

Only Tuesday, Sukhu distributed portfolios to Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, assigned to Jal Shakti department, Transport and Language, Art and Culture (LAC) though he had been expecting some heavy portfolios.

Sukhu has retained with him the portfolios of Home, Finance, Planning, Personnel and General administration besides those which have not been given to any minister.

At the winter session of the assembly, the Chief Minister said the winter session could either be held in the last week of December at Dharamsala or maybe be postponed till January 15, next year.

As per tradition, the winter session has been held at Dharamshala since 2005.

During the session, besides the important business of administering oaths to new MLAs, there will be an election of new speaker and deputy speaker. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath will also address the session.

Chander Kumar, the six-time MLA from Jawali in Kangra has been named pro-tem Speaker, who will administer the oath to the MLAs.