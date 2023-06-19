‘Congress wave all over Haryana’

Rohtak: Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said there is a visible wave in favour of the Congress in the state as the people of Haryana have taken it upon themselves to bring about a change by voting out the present BJP-JJP government.

Hooda reached Nandal and Datod villages as part of the ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ campaign. “I am constantly reaching out to people to reach out to people and through Jan Milans, Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh and ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ campaigns,” he said. “After understanding the sentiments of the public, I can claim today there is a Congress wave from every part of the state. People want to throw out the BJP-JJP which has made Haryana number one in terms of unemployment, crime, drugs, corruption and inflation,” he said.



